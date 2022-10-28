Expulsion Of Hu By Deception Gate Has Profound Impact On The Fate Of Humanity

https://gnews.org/articles/495529
Summary：Miles Guo pointed out on October 26 that the shocking scene of Hu Jintao being forcibly expulsed from the closing ceremony of the 20th party congress would have a profound impact on the course of human history.
