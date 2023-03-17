Create New Account
YouTube Accuses me of Promoting UNIDENTIFIED "Dangerous Conspiracy Theory" - 1984 Censors
Recharge Freedom
Published 15 hours ago

MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there!


YouTube accused me of spreading "dangerous conspiracy theories" and giving me a strike on my channel. They never identified what the conspiracy theory was, and accused me of harassment of individuals, whom I didn't even name, nor did I know they're specific names.

They are censors, likely at the behest of government, who don't want what was stated on tucker Carlson's national TV show by the lawyer of the QAnon shaman from being common knowledge to the average American.

#censorship #conspiracy #youtube #woke #google #firstamendment #freespeech


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


free speechcensorshipyoutubedemocratsfirst amendment1984government censorshipyoutube censorshipstrikeministry of truthyoutube strikeframingfirst amendment violationjanuary 6qanon shamanjanuary 6 liesqanon shaman lawyerorwellian ministry of truthbelieve what we saydont think for yourself

