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RANSOMWARE “HACKERS” STRIKE AGAIN DEMANDING $70M IN BTC DAYS BEFORE CYBER POLYGON SIMULATION!!!
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351 views • July 06, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


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A group of “Russian speaking” “hackers” are being blamed for a massive ransomware attack affecting hundreds of corporate companies who must pay $70M in order to regain access to their data. Recently JBS a beef company paid out $11M in BTC to these “hackers” which took down one of the largest suppliers of beef in the world. Meanwhile the World Economic Forum is gearing up to launch their annual Cyber Polygon training exercise which simulates a breakdown in global supply chains. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance about this recent “hack”, who he believes is truly behind it and most important what you need to do today to prepare for the inevitable.

Read: Why Are ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Worried About An Impending Power Grid Failure?
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/why-are-conspiracy-theorists-worried-about-an-impending-power-grid-failure/

To learn more from Derrick Broze visit:
theconsciousresistance.com
Freedomcells.org
thepyramidofpower.net

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Keywords
false flagfoodisraelinternetcyber attackpower gridcurrencyhackersderrick brozewefsupply chainpress for truthpressfortruth
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