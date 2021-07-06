RANSOMWARE “HACKERS” STRIKE AGAIN DEMANDING $70M IN BTC DAYS BEFORE CYBER POLYGON SIMULATION!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
A group of “Russian speaking” “hackers” are being blamed for a massive ransomware attack affecting hundreds of corporate companies who must pay $70M in order to regain access to their data. Recently JBS a beef company paid out $11M in BTC to these “hackers” which took down one of the largest suppliers of beef in the world. Meanwhile the World Economic Forum is gearing up to launch their annual Cyber Polygon training exercise which simulates a breakdown in global supply chains. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance about this recent “hack”, who he believes is truly behind it and most important what you need to do today to prepare for the inevitable.
Read: Why Are ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Worried About An Impending Power Grid Failure?
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/why-are-conspiracy-theorists-worried-about-an-impending-power-grid-failure/
To learn more from Derrick Broze visit:
theconsciousresistance.com
Freedomcells.org
thepyramidofpower.net
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth