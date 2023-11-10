Create New Account
Giuliani: Hunter hard drive 'completely exonerates' Donald Trump
Published Yesterday

Rudy Giuliani comments on the Biden family subpoenas, whether Hunter Biden will testify, how Bill Barr sat on the Hunter Biden hard drive and more on NEWSMAX's "Eric Bolling The Balance"

trumpcurrent eventshunter biden

