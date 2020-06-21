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** THEY JUST WARNED OF A MASSIVE BLACKOUT!!! IS THIS WHAT'S NEXT!? **
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1879 views • June 21, 2020
** Video: AMTV – Christopher Green - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhIgLNUauzM&;inf_contact_key=c8940e4f54e39a74398977faaa3fa006680f8914173f9191b1c0223e68310bb1
** BREAKING: China preparing to kill 90% of U.S. population with “EMP Pearl Harbor” first strike attack, followed by military invasion and occupation of America
Thursday, June 18, 2020 by: Mike Adams
(Natural News) Communist China, which has now achieved complete control of Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other tech giants, is planning on launching an “EMP Pearl Harbor” attack on America that would kill an estimated 90% of the U.S. population, warns a truly alarming new report from the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security.
The report, shown below, is authored by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry and warns that China now possesses three key technologies — mostly derived from stolen intellectual property — that are being prepared to launch a first strike attack against the United States of America.
Those technologies are:
1) EMP warheads mounted on missiles which can be launched against naval ships as well as U.S. cities or battlefield targets. These weapons destroy all modern electronics, disabling the U.S. power grid and sending cities back to the 19th century. They can also disable naval vessels. (Read EMP.news for more details about EMP weapons.)
2) Hypersonic missiles that travel at multiples of the speed of sound, bypassing modern anti-missile defenses, allowing China to achieve precision kinetic strikes on targets deep inside the U.S. mainland (such as military installations or even the White House).
3) EMP satellite weapons, which are satellites armed with nuclear weapons that are fine-tuned to unleash EMP explosions in orbit, intended to wipe out U.S. satellites that are key for military communications.
More details on these weapons are offered in this AllNewsPipeline article which adds:
In future high-tech warfare under informatized conditions, information warfare will span multiple dimensions, including ground, sea, air, and the EM spectrum. Information superiority has already become central and crucial to achieving victory in warfare…If the communications equipment used for the transmission of battlefield information were attacked and damaged by an opponent’s EMP weapons, then the one attacked would face the danger of disruption in battlefield information transmission. EMP severely restricts the tactical performance and battlefield survivability of informatized equipment.
These weapon systems follow in the footsteps of the Wuhan coronavirus bioweapon which was funded in part by Obama’s NIH, allowing China to build a deadly biological weapon that was released onto the world in late 2019, devastating world economies. Now, China is looking to follow up its bioweapons release with an EMP attack.
China intends to launch a surprise attack on America
As the report states, many U.S. military leaders are well aware that China is not merely taking a defensive stance but intends to launch these weapons as a “Pearl Harbor” first strike offensive weapon. From the report:
Chief of U.S. Strategic Command, Admiral Charles Richard, testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee in February 2020 that he could “drive a truck through China’s no first use policy.”
China’s unprecedented rapid expansion of its nuclear and missile capabilities is not consistent with a belief in “Minimum Deterrence” and “No First Use” but looks imitative of Russia’s policy seeking escalation dominance for nuclear diplomacy and nuclear war fighting. Lt. General Robert Ashley, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, warned in 2019: “China is likely to at least double the size of its nuclear stockpile in the course of implementing the most rapid expansion and diversification of its nuclear arsenal in China’s history… China launched more ballistic missiles for testing and training than the rest of the world combined.”
The EMP weapons that China is perfecting would destroy the power grid, collapsing the United States of America into mass starvation, chaos and economic collapse. Although this seems to be exactly what Democrats want for America, it’s obviously a very dangerous scenario. This achieves China’s goal of eliminating the American people without destroying the natural resources and farmland through the use of nuclear weapons, which contaminate soils for three centuries with radioisotopes.
As Pry explains in the report, “a highly computerized open society like the United States is extremely vulnerable to electronic attacks from all sides. This is because the U.S. economy, from banks to telephone systems and from power plants to iron and steel works, relies entirely on computer network.”
Full Article:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-18-china-preparing-to-kill-us-population-with-emp-pearl-harbor-first-strike.html
** BREAKING: China preparing to kill 90% of U.S. population with “EMP Pearl Harbor” first strike attack, followed by military invasion and occupation of America
Thursday, June 18, 2020 by: Mike Adams
(Natural News) Communist China, which has now achieved complete control of Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other tech giants, is planning on launching an “EMP Pearl Harbor” attack on America that would kill an estimated 90% of the U.S. population, warns a truly alarming new report from the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security.
The report, shown below, is authored by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry and warns that China now possesses three key technologies — mostly derived from stolen intellectual property — that are being prepared to launch a first strike attack against the United States of America.
Those technologies are:
1) EMP warheads mounted on missiles which can be launched against naval ships as well as U.S. cities or battlefield targets. These weapons destroy all modern electronics, disabling the U.S. power grid and sending cities back to the 19th century. They can also disable naval vessels. (Read EMP.news for more details about EMP weapons.)
2) Hypersonic missiles that travel at multiples of the speed of sound, bypassing modern anti-missile defenses, allowing China to achieve precision kinetic strikes on targets deep inside the U.S. mainland (such as military installations or even the White House).
3) EMP satellite weapons, which are satellites armed with nuclear weapons that are fine-tuned to unleash EMP explosions in orbit, intended to wipe out U.S. satellites that are key for military communications.
More details on these weapons are offered in this AllNewsPipeline article which adds:
In future high-tech warfare under informatized conditions, information warfare will span multiple dimensions, including ground, sea, air, and the EM spectrum. Information superiority has already become central and crucial to achieving victory in warfare…If the communications equipment used for the transmission of battlefield information were attacked and damaged by an opponent’s EMP weapons, then the one attacked would face the danger of disruption in battlefield information transmission. EMP severely restricts the tactical performance and battlefield survivability of informatized equipment.
These weapon systems follow in the footsteps of the Wuhan coronavirus bioweapon which was funded in part by Obama’s NIH, allowing China to build a deadly biological weapon that was released onto the world in late 2019, devastating world economies. Now, China is looking to follow up its bioweapons release with an EMP attack.
China intends to launch a surprise attack on America
As the report states, many U.S. military leaders are well aware that China is not merely taking a defensive stance but intends to launch these weapons as a “Pearl Harbor” first strike offensive weapon. From the report:
Chief of U.S. Strategic Command, Admiral Charles Richard, testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee in February 2020 that he could “drive a truck through China’s no first use policy.”
China’s unprecedented rapid expansion of its nuclear and missile capabilities is not consistent with a belief in “Minimum Deterrence” and “No First Use” but looks imitative of Russia’s policy seeking escalation dominance for nuclear diplomacy and nuclear war fighting. Lt. General Robert Ashley, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, warned in 2019: “China is likely to at least double the size of its nuclear stockpile in the course of implementing the most rapid expansion and diversification of its nuclear arsenal in China’s history… China launched more ballistic missiles for testing and training than the rest of the world combined.”
The EMP weapons that China is perfecting would destroy the power grid, collapsing the United States of America into mass starvation, chaos and economic collapse. Although this seems to be exactly what Democrats want for America, it’s obviously a very dangerous scenario. This achieves China’s goal of eliminating the American people without destroying the natural resources and farmland through the use of nuclear weapons, which contaminate soils for three centuries with radioisotopes.
As Pry explains in the report, “a highly computerized open society like the United States is extremely vulnerable to electronic attacks from all sides. This is because the U.S. economy, from banks to telephone systems and from power plants to iron and steel works, relies entirely on computer network.”
Full Article:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-18-china-preparing-to-kill-us-population-with-emp-pearl-harbor-first-strike.html
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