The following is the title and description below that I found with this video:

UKRAINIAN EXECUTIONERS⚡️

I continue my series of materials in which I talk about people who have become victims of the actions of the Ukrainian security forces. In the new video you will learn the story of Mikhail Gennadyevich Shubin, who was a prisoner of the "library" - a secret SBU prison in Mariupol. Beatings, brutal electrocution, simulated execution are only a small part of what he experienced.





Unfortunately, such actions on the part of Ukrainian punishers are widespread and, with the approval of the Kiev authorities, were used by them in Mariupol until the liberation of the city in the spring of this year.





P.S. If you have become a victim or a witness of crimes committed by the AFU, write to me by email or in private messages. All the information collected will be used to find and punish criminals.