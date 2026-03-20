🎵 Earache My Eye

1970s Glam Rock, Proto-Punk, theatrical vocals, distorted electric guitar, upbeat, cynical, flamboyant, energetic drums

[Intro]

(Chugging electric guitar riff)

(Heavy drum fill)

(Playful laughter)



[Verse 1]

My momma talkin' to me, try to tell me how to live

But I don't listen to her 'cause my head is like a sieve



[Verse 2]

My daddy, he disowned me 'cause I wear my sisters clothes

He caught me in the bathroom with a pair of pantyhose!



[Chorus]

(Power chords)

(Driving beat)

I’m a star!

Yeah, I’m a star!



[Verse 3]

My basketball coach, he done kicked me off the team

For wearing high heel-sneakers and actin' like a queen

[Spoken]

(Hahaha!)



[Verse 4]

The world's comin' to an end—I don't even care

As long as can I have a Limo and my orange hair



[Verse 5]

And it don't bother me if people think I'm funny

'Cause I'm a big rock star and I make a lots of money

[Build up]

Money, money, money, money

Money, money, ahhhhh!

[Maniacal Laughter]

Hahaha hahaha hahaha!



[Guitar Solo]

(Flashy, distorted 70s rock solo)



[Outro]

[Vocal Ad-lib]

I'm so bloody rich! (Hahaha)

I own apartment buildings and shopping centers! (Hahaha)

I only know three chords! (Hahaha)

Watch me burn! (Hahaha)

You fools! (Hahaha)



[End]

(Final crash)

(Feedback fade out)

