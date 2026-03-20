🎵 Earache My Eye

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1970s Glam Rock, Proto-Punk, theatrical vocals, distorted electric guitar, upbeat, cynical, flamboyant, energetic drums
[Intro]
(Chugging electric guitar riff)
(Heavy drum fill)
(Playful laughter)
[Verse 1]
My momma talkin' to me, try to tell me how to live
But I don't listen to her 'cause my head is like a sieve
[Verse 2]
My daddy, he disowned me 'cause I wear my sisters clothes
He caught me in the bathroom with a pair of pantyhose!
[Chorus]
(Power chords)
(Driving beat)
I’m a star!
Yeah, I’m a star!
[Verse 3]
My basketball coach, he done kicked me off the team
For wearing high heel-sneakers and actin' like a queen
[Spoken]
(Hahaha!)
[Verse 4]
The world's comin' to an end—I don't even care
As long as can I have a Limo and my orange hair
[Verse 5]
And it don't bother me if people think I'm funny
'Cause I'm a big rock star and I make a lots of money
[Build up]
Money, money, money, money
Money, money, ahhhhh!
[Maniacal Laughter]
Hahaha hahaha hahaha!
[Guitar Solo]
(Flashy, distorted 70s rock solo)
[Outro]
[Vocal Ad-lib]
I'm so bloody rich! (Hahaha)
I own apartment buildings and shopping centers! (Hahaha)
I only know three chords! (Hahaha)
Watch me burn! (Hahaha)
You fools! (Hahaha)
[End]
(Final crash)
(Feedback fade out)