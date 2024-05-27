Create New Account
Μόρφου Νεόφυτος: Ὁ ἅγιος Ἰωάννης ὁ Ρῶσος ἀξιοποίησε τὴν αἰχμαλωσία… (27.05.2024)
Κήρυγμα Μητροπολίτου Μόρφου κ. Νεοφύτου κατὰ τὴ διάρκεια τῆς Ἀγρυπνίας ποὺ τελέσθηκε τὴν Κυριακὴ πρὸς Δευτέρα 26/27 Μαΐου, 2024 στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ Μεταμορφώσεως τοῦ Σωτῆρος τῆς κοινότητος Ἀκακίου, μὲ τὴν εὐκαιρία τῆς ἑορτῆς τοῦ Ἁγίου Ἰωάννη τοῦ Ρώσου.

godchristgreecepropheciesorthodoxymitropoliti morfou neofitosriligion

