Μόρφου Νεόφυτος: Ὁ ἅγιος Ἰωάννης ὁ Ρῶσος ἀξιοποίησε τὴν αἰχμαλωσία… (27.05.2024)

Κήρυγμα Μητροπολίτου Μόρφου κ. Νεοφύτου κατὰ τὴ διάρκεια τῆς Ἀγρυπνίας ποὺ τελέσθηκε τὴν Κυριακὴ πρὸς Δευτέρα 26/27 Μαΐου, 2024 στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ Μεταμορφώσεως τοῦ Σωτῆρος τῆς κοινότητος Ἀκακίου, μὲ τὴν εὐκαιρία τῆς ἑορτῆς τοῦ Ἁγίου Ἰωάννη τοῦ Ρώσου.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.