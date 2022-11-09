Biden’s Latest Lie is SO Bad, Leftists Fact Check into Oblivion and Award RARE Prize

Newsmax reports, according to Glenn Kessler, the newspaper's fact checker, the category was actually created under President Donald Trump's administration to counter "false or misleading statements repeated so often that they became propaganda."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.