A Star Pushing Syringes Swabs, 5G,GO, ED...

Biblical stars as lights, yet taken over by the evil doers, and doing what they have done for millions of year according to Red Agates, pushing the shots to their beast, the beast's mark.

Note:Cover image is correct specs.

Also a debunking of the "Disclosure" movie coming out, Firmament has water above it,not

space.

Next: The sun is a light, used by the enemies of mankind to push their agenda.





