America’s Chernobyl: Environmental Disaster DESTROYING Wildlife & Contaminating Water Supply

Thousands of fish are now dead as Ohio braces for massive environmental consequences that could last for years.

Journalist Carl Miller is here providing an eye witness account from East Palestine.

The EPA is telling the public the water is safe to drink even though fish are dying by the thousands!

This advice is coming from the same government who falsely claims the Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

The Netflix movie “White Noise” isn’t the only film about apocalyptic environmental disasters in close proximity to East Palestine.

Hollywood has a pattern of revealing future evil plans that always seem to come true.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network







