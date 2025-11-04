The Bigg Family & World War 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take some old photographs from WW1, and mix them with a bit of AI and voila! Some beautiful images come to life. Little did these people know back then that we would see them smiling again, possibly more than a century after their passing.
AI Video creation from still images, using LitMedia .AI
Video editing and production using CapCut Video Editing
Soundtrack: 'In Honor' by David Fesliyan, Fesliyan Studios
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Suite 16, 17 Canberra Street
Oxley Park NSW
Australia 2760
