The Bigg Family & World War 1

Take some old photographs from WW1, and mix them with a bit of AI and voila! Some beautiful images come to life. Little did these people know back then that we would see them smiling again, possibly more than a century after their passing.





AI Video creation from still images, using LitMedia .AI

Video editing and production using CapCut Video Editing



Soundtrack: 'In Honor' by David Fesliyan, Fesliyan Studios







Westcombe Motion Pictures

Suite 16, 17 Canberra Street

Oxley Park NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

C&L tue22:07

