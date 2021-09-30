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Hydroxychloroquine (Home Recipe)
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583 views • September 30, 2021
Hydroxychloroquine (Home Recipe)
3 organic grapefruits
3 organic lemons
Take the rind off
Put them in a pot with a glass top
Simmer for 3 hours
Let it cool down
Strain
Put in the refrigerator
(or you can freeze it)
Now you've got your own quercetin or hydroxychloroquine
Take 2 tablespoons twice a day
3 organic grapefruits
3 organic lemons
Take the rind off
Put them in a pot with a glass top
Simmer for 3 hours
Let it cool down
Strain
Put in the refrigerator
(or you can freeze it)
Now you've got your own quercetin or hydroxychloroquine
Take 2 tablespoons twice a day
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