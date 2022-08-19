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When God made oil. How the Bible proves scientific theories may be correct. Flash effect lighting.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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64 views • August 19, 2022

When God made oil. How the Bible proves scientific theories may be correct. 8-17-22

Unless I missed something the first three days of creation have no reference for time. It wasn't until the fourth day that God started time, as genesis chapter 1 verse 14 states, "And God said, "Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to separate the day from the night; and let them be for signs and for seasons and for days and years." God said this at the beginning of the fourth day, so the first three days could have been as long as God wanted. Put simply, the Bible states on the first day God created light and separated the light from the darkness, on the second day God created heaven, and on the third day God created plants and vegetation. Science has determined that oil is old organic matter, plants and vegetation. So, God who is light, as the Bible states in one John chapter 1 verse 5, had all the time he needed to grow the organic matter needed to create the oil the human race would need. It is also logical God would use animals such as dinosaurs to help spread the plant life. God would have also needed water as the Bible states in two Peter chapter 3 verse 5, "By the word of God heavens existed long ago, and an earth formed out of the water and by means of water." So, with God's ability to be the light and to separate the light from the dark he could grow and kill plants and vegetation very efficiently in order to create the organic matter needed for oil. The Bible proves scientific theories may very well be correct. Have a great day.

Daniel chapter 2, verse 2 "He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings;"

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sciencebiblegodcreationevolutionreportspiritualityreligionoilwhensoundwavecreationismscientificmadeobservationsystems
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