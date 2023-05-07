Create New Account
London and Ireland Satanic Laws In The News Recently
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 14 hours ago |

Time is up for the devil and he is desperate to corrupt man and make it like days of Noah and Sodom and Gomorrah. Not on my watch. I will rebuke and reprove you like John the Baptist and Elijah.Not all the video was recorded but that is how it is once I start using these apps. It finished suddenly; the devil controls the airwaves.

The 2 videos I am discussing links below.

https://youtu.be/fekemDZ0HT0

https://www.brighteon.com/8f608003-80b7-4f1d-8115-4f4aa85f4ea4

tribulation pandemic markofthebeast

