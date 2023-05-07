London and Ireland Satanic Laws In The News Recently

Time is up for the devil and he is desperate to corrupt man and make it like days of Noah and Sodom and Gomorrah. Not on my watch. I will rebuke and reprove you like John the Baptist and Elijah.Not all the video was recorded but that is how it is once I start using these apps. It finished suddenly; the devil controls the airwaves.
The 2 videos I am discussing links below.
https://youtu.be/fekemDZ0HT0
https://www.brighteon.com/8f608003-80b7-4f1d-8115-4f4aa85f4ea4
