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Prof Sucharit Bhakdi describes some of the Horrific Vaccine Damage found by Autopsies
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180 views • January 08, 2022
Prof Sucharit Bhakdi describes some of the Horrific Vaccine Damage found by Autopsies
More from Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD on my channel including the horrific photographic slides which show the discoveries Pathologist Prof. Arne Burkhardt MD made when he studied by way of an autopsy of 15 people aged 28 years - 90, that were known to have died shortly after being jabbed.
https://rumble.com/vs6em3-prof-sucharit-bhakdi-describes-some-of-the-horrific-vaccine-damage-found-by.html
More from Prof Sucharit Bhakdi on my channel
https://brandnewtube.com/v/tRvkhf
Prof. Bhadki is retired Head of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johanes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany and describes in detail some of the science behind this pandemic.
Including horrific autopsy results ( from Pathologist Prof Arne ) are caused by the injection for SARS-CoV2/COVID19 as found by autopsy at the families' insistence showed the spike protein from the injection had caused an immune reaction in their organs such as their heart, lungs etc causing their deaths. Proving beyond doubt they were injection/vaccine caused these deaths, four had only one injection and it took weeks or months for the immune reaction to cause the persons death. None of these deaths had been reported as related to the injection/vaccine/clinical trials. This is a significant finding in December 2021 and means all deaths should be autopsied to check are their organs being damaged following injection/vaccination and causing death, as was found in this study in Germany of people dying in their 20s to 90s.
For more latest news see
www.custodean.com
www.profdolorescahill.com
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
More from Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD on my channel including the horrific photographic slides which show the discoveries Pathologist Prof. Arne Burkhardt MD made when he studied by way of an autopsy of 15 people aged 28 years - 90, that were known to have died shortly after being jabbed.
https://rumble.com/vs6em3-prof-sucharit-bhakdi-describes-some-of-the-horrific-vaccine-damage-found-by.html
More from Prof Sucharit Bhakdi on my channel
https://brandnewtube.com/v/tRvkhf
Prof. Bhadki is retired Head of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johanes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany and describes in detail some of the science behind this pandemic.
Including horrific autopsy results ( from Pathologist Prof Arne ) are caused by the injection for SARS-CoV2/COVID19 as found by autopsy at the families' insistence showed the spike protein from the injection had caused an immune reaction in their organs such as their heart, lungs etc causing their deaths. Proving beyond doubt they were injection/vaccine caused these deaths, four had only one injection and it took weeks or months for the immune reaction to cause the persons death. None of these deaths had been reported as related to the injection/vaccine/clinical trials. This is a significant finding in December 2021 and means all deaths should be autopsied to check are their organs being damaged following injection/vaccination and causing death, as was found in this study in Germany of people dying in their 20s to 90s.
For more latest news see
www.custodean.com
www.profdolorescahill.com
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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