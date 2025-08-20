Covid Revealed The Medical Priesthood's Failure.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID didn't just reveal a virus; it exposed a medical priesthood blindly obedient to authority, not truth. The performative theater and stunning lack of curiosity shattered the illusion of the infallible white coat, proving the system prioritizes obedience over genuine patient care.
#MedicalPriesthood #WhiteCoatWorship #CovidRevealed #TrustTheScience #MedicalSkeptic #ThinkForYourself #HealthcareCrisis #MedicalObedience
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport