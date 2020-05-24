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Deep State Bombshell…They Got Him! His Name Wasn’t Masked! ObamaGate Scandal Blows Wide Open!
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225 views • May 24, 2020
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RussiaGate has NOTHING TO DO with Russia…it was a mere distraction, a grand illusion to cover for the grandest treason in American history. Flynn is the key to what Obama and his mob of maniacs have worked so hard to cover up. As we continue to unwind the ObamaGate saga it is imperative we move back to ‘before the beginning’ to understand the origination of what will go down in history as one of the most treasonous acts committed on American soil. Hang on, the truth will set you free!
https://bit.ly/3ghVNUB
(GET 1ST YEAR FOR $5.99 A MONTH OR $60 FOR FIRST YEAR USE CODE: BANNED)
RussiaGate has NOTHING TO DO with Russia…it was a mere distraction, a grand illusion to cover for the grandest treason in American history. Flynn is the key to what Obama and his mob of maniacs have worked so hard to cover up. As we continue to unwind the ObamaGate saga it is imperative we move back to ‘before the beginning’ to understand the origination of what will go down in history as one of the most treasonous acts committed on American soil. Hang on, the truth will set you free!
https://bit.ly/3ghVNUB
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