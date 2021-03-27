HEALING TECHNIQUES - From a Reiki Master and Psychic Remote Healer - Steven D Kelley

TCR#806 STEVEN D KELLEY #162 SEPT-5-2019 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight. To receive information on how to become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected]

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at www.TruthCatRadio.com

Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show.

Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm

Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, or please use



Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley- Thank you.

Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Steven was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon, then ended when FaceBook removed everything related to "Q".

Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected] -

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic-