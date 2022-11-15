GOD’S NAME WRITTEN IN OUR DNA AND THE MERCHANTS OF EARTH WHO ARE DESTOYING IT

PLEASE READ…REVELATION 18:23b

23b … for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries (pharmakeia) were all nations deceived.

FROM CHRISTINE BEADSWORTH:

Did you know that every single strand of human DNA is marked with the name of God. "How?" you ask… Because there are sulphide bonds holding together the two strands of DNA and they occur after the 10th pair of nucleotides, again after the 5th pair of nucleotides, then 6 pairs later and then again 5 pairs later. The 10th letter of the Hebrew alphabet is yod. The 5th letter is hey. The 6th letter is vav. Yod, hey, vav, hey spells 'Yahweh'. I will say it again - God's name is on every human chromosome. You are made in His image and sealed with the Name of your Creator. Every cell in your body is hallmarked! And it is this very Divine hallmark that the enemy desires to obliterate. By injecting loaded messenger RNA into cells, one can sneak fragments of foreign enemy DNA through the carefully guarded nuclear walls and unload their contents into the scroll of DNA that God wrote for you. That's like pasting some pages of a counterfeit author's book into the middle of the instruction blueprint God wrote. What is actually happening is that the name of God written into the sulphide bond arrangement in the DNA scroll is being erased.

FROM JIM STONE:

The human genome project (completed 2003) revealed that the name of God was written repeatedly into human DNA, and when the "junk DNA" was gone through it was revealed

that it contained the hebraic scriptures, all the way up to the New Testament

The real job of the vaccine is to hijack the DNA and remove the name of God from it so satan can claim it as his own. Watch the video, I have more than a gut feeling this is true, I know THIS IS THE ANSWER. This is exactly why people change after the vax, and why full monks get detached from God after the shot.It also matches the book of revelations perfectly.