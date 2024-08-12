Destruction of Ukrainian infantry and armored vehicles attempting to break through the Bezymeno border crossing in the Belgorod region - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of Ukrainian infantry and armored vehicles attempting to break through the Bezymeno border crossing in the Belgorod region.
The joint work of 120 mm mortars and a FPV drone crew destroyed a BTR-60PB , a Kozak-2M1 armored vehicle and an infantry squad.
There is a part 2 video, uploading.