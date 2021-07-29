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Australian Patriot Police Preparations To Take Down Corrupt Government Leaked Audio
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81 views • July 29, 2021
This sounds good I hope they can get to successfully carry it out. BUT I also hope they also look within their own midst because there have been some police personnel who are not dealing with the public with decorum, dignity etc.
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