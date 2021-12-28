Inventor of mRNA Vaccines: A WARNING TO PARENTS ⚠️

Part 1: Before you vaccinate your child, which is irreversible and potentially permanently damaging, find out why 15,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children should NOT be vaccinated for COVID-19. On behalf of these MDs and PhDs, Dr. Robert Malone, who has devoted his career to vaccine development, provides parents a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision.Full Text of Malone Statement:My name is Robert Malone, and I am speaking to you as a parent, grandparent, physician and scientist. I don’t usually read from a prepared speech, but this is so important that I wanted to make sure that I get every single word and scientific fact correct.I stand by this statement with a career dedicated to vaccine research and development. I’m vaccinated for COVID and I'm generally pro-vaccination. I have devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases.After this, I will be posting the text of this statement so you can share it with your friends and family.Before you inject your child - a decision that is irreversible - I wanted to let you know the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created:There are three issues parents need to understand:The first is that a viral gene will be injected into your children's cells. This gene forces your child’s body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins often cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, includingTheir brain and nervous systemTheir heart and blood vessels, including blood clotsTheir reproductive system, andThis vaccine can trigger fundamental changes to their immune systemThe most alarming point about this is that once these damages have occurred, they are irreparableYou can’t fix the lesions within their brainYou can’t repair heart tissue scarringYou can’t repair a genetically reset immune system, andThis vaccine can cause reproductive damage that could affect future generations of your familyThe second thing you need to know about is the fact that this novel technology has not been adequately tested.We need at least 5 years of testing/research before we can really understand the risksHarms and risks from new medicines often become revealed many years laterAsk yourself if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human historyOne final point: the reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie.Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparentsIt’s actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family if not the world from this diseaseIn summary: there is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives.The risk/benefit analysis isn’t even close with this vaccine for children.As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children.Part 2: Question and Answers about kids and Vaccines with me, Dr Robert Malone. I was in Puerto Rico last weekend to help parents understand the mRNA vaccines in regards to children. This was important because the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi has mandated by executive order that children 5-11 will have to be vaccinated in order to go to school or access public places beginning January, 2022.This video was made from that “question and answer” session about the vaccines. Of note, I learned a lot about the politics of the island, as parents educated me on the facts of these mandates. I also was witness to many terrible stories about how these vaccine mandates, masks and lock-downs are affecting our youth. The video follows what took place when Rob Nelson interviewed me in front of a diverse audience of parents, physicians, medical caregivers, and others from Puerto Rico. I believe that this video has very powerful talking points and explanations about vaccinating with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and children. I wish to sincerely thank Rob Nelson and all the parents who participated in this video.