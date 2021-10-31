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Dra. zandre Botha - Descubrimiento de cosas extrañas en la sangre de vacunados
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23 views • October 31, 2021
Análisis vacuna Janssen- Glóbulos rojos apilados- imposible que llegue oxígeno al cerebro y al corazón
Intrevista con Dra. Bothra de Sud Africa
Subtitulos en español
El mundo Latino necesita este info tambien
Karen Kingston tiene la prueba de los pacientes
https://www.brighteon.com/aff7bbd8-aebc-4919-82cd-5c846a194f5f
Intrevista con Dra. Bothra de Sud Africa
Subtitulos en español
El mundo Latino necesita este info tambien
Karen Kingston tiene la prueba de los pacientes
https://www.brighteon.com/aff7bbd8-aebc-4919-82cd-5c846a194f5f
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