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Dr José Luis Sevillano explains how Graphene oxide alters hormones
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21 views • August 17, 2021
Another great research moment from our friendsLa Quinta Columna in Spain. This is an explanation of a research paper on the effects of graphene on thereprodutive system for males and females.. showing that the problems are probably starting from the effect of graphene in the brain...
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