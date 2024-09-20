© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word :https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-apollyon-the-agent-of-destruction/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD has given quite a few warnings, and messages about the LOCUST that come to devour the land. Here is a dream I had, and following is the latest message:"