Quasispecies & Neuromodulation "for Good"!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
0
10 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5Jmy6-gaSc&list=RDG5Jmy6-gaSc&start_radio=1

love these talented musical ladies ~

.

https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/collections/all

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjFNZCFKK24

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SAFrctJmso

.

https://x.com/QQSource/status/1966418920773996950?t=ZmCXZh_15jfke0AmYXSV_A&s=35

quasi species live in sequence spaces

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7150050/

https://www.nature.com/articles/s44298-024-00066-w

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/biochemistry-genetics-and-molecular-biology/quasispecies

phenotype packet schema ontology

what is precision medicine

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Phenotype-data-exchange-in-the-biomedical-ecosystem-Multiple-providers-of-phenotypic_fig4_356647096

https://robinsongroup.github.io/software/

https://monarchinitiative.org/

what is ontology in computer science

what is bioinformatics

what is a protein sequence

phenotype packet schema ontology

omics

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

what is metagenomics

https://gold.jgi.doe.gov/

electronic integrated disease surveillance system

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

dimensional hypercubes in hyperspace math

human activity recognition radar

hyper dense coding

dimensional hypercubes in matrice math

https://www.nas.nasa.gov/hecc/resources/pleiades.html

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDa5t-qi_iY

Rise of the Christian Reich

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deNv4kVm8Rs

Elon Musk LOSES IT With Insane Escalation As Tech Scheme Shattered

.

https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1

https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-YVtACnfWA

Not Even The "Tech Bros" Want Their Own "Tech"

.

remote noninvasive neuromodulation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTIZLnJlFeY

Exploring Noninvasive Brain Stimulation for Neurorehabilitation

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZlFSX2lLEM

Non-Invasive Neuromodulation for Anxiety

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4YA0ikmm8Q&t=93s

A short overview of remote supervised tDCS and taVNS including for depression and (long) Covid.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-Eeygrp6rU

Patients and Remote Patient Monitoring

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tto9LAUxoRs

Remote Patient Monitoring - CBS Eye on Healthcare Champions

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erXG9vnN-GI&list=RDerXG9vnN-GI&start_radio=1

J.S. Bach : Toccata and Fugue in D minor BWV 565 / Liene Andreta Kalnciema live at Riga Cathedral

Keywords
trump20242030covid
