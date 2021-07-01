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TRAGIC! U.S. COUPLE BANNED FROM SEEING DYING FATHER IN AUSTRALIA, DESPITE BEING FULLY VACCINATED!
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70 views • July 01, 2021
BREAKING! A couple attempting to see their dying father in Australia is being blocked from doing so, despite being FULL VACCINATED, offering to wear full HAZMAT suits, and fly privately.
Source: Stew Peters Show
Source: Stew Peters Show
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