Interesting Chase Hughes interview

He can spot a liar in only 4 seconds (change in baseline eye direction-blink rate speed-lost verbal fluency-arms protecting arteries or genitals-drops pronouns-focus on irrelevant details of the main story-mistakes in repeating the story backwards in time).

How he spots psychopaths or narcissists (punishment question-squeezed lips-lack of empathy-control-acceptance-validation-attention-fear-obligation-guilt).

How to get information out of anyone: ask a provocative statement-show disbelief-triggering corrections.

Mind control for influence is very easy (focus-openness-connection-authority-suggestability-compliance-tribe-emotion-expectancy). Fear increases suggestability. Authority (confidence-discipline-leadership-gratitude-enjoyment)

Interrogation formula (socialize-minimize-rationalize-project)

How to train our gut intuition (manage the environment-manage time-appearance-be the calmest in the room-have a social network of good friends-financial security)