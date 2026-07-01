Interesting Chase Hughes interview

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He can spot a liar in only 4 seconds (change in baseline eye direction-blink rate speed-lost verbal fluency-arms protecting arteries or genitals-drops pronouns-focus on irrelevant details of the main story-mistakes in repeating the story backwards in time).
How he spots psychopaths or narcissists (punishment question-squeezed lips-lack of empathy-control-acceptance-validation-attention-fear-obligation-guilt).
How to get information out of anyone: ask a provocative statement-show disbelief-triggering corrections.
Mind control for influence is very easy (focus-openness-connection-authority-suggestability-compliance-tribe-emotion-expectancy). Fear increases suggestability. Authority (confidence-discipline-leadership-gratitude-enjoyment)
Interrogation formula (socialize-minimize-rationalize-project)
How to train our gut intuition (manage the environment-manage time-appearance-be the calmest in the room-have a social network of good friends-financial security)