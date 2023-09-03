WoW! BULLSEYE! Russian 'ISKANDER' Missile Destroyed Headquarters With Generals Inside In 'POKROVSK'!

The beginning of autumn brought with it terrible consequences for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It became known that Russian intelligence managed to pull off a brilliant operation to detect and destroy the officers not only of the Ukrainian army but also of representatives of Western countries. So it turned out that for several months Russian intelligence had been tracking the accumulation of high-ranking officers of the enemy army overseeing the fighting in the Donetsk direction. The main difficulty of the operation was that the enemy generals constantly changed their so-called headquarters, not staying in one place for more than 24 hours.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN