Culture War | “Objective Truth Applies to Everyone” | Guest: Hannah Faulkner | To Protect Your Child “You Have to Have Your Child’s Heart | Gen Z

Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes back to the show 16 year old Hannah Faulkner who is standing for truth and inspiring the next generation to do the same. She encourages us that no matter what our age is, we have a place in the fight because truth is objective. Hannah explains that we may not want to be involved in politics but politics is involved with us. She has held rallies and spoken at numerous events but her newest adventure is her podcast called, “The Hannah Faulkner Show”.





www.momsonamission.net





