© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New footage of the battles in the Kursk region from the North group of forces. Epic destruction of the Ukrainian T-64BV by a Lancet hit in the MTO area.
Ukrainian units in the Kursk region appear unable to defend themselves from Lancets and are constantly sitting under Orlans.
The losses are beginning to mount and the AFU continues to push into heavy Russian resistance.