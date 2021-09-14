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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 55: Beneath the Veil with Micah Dank
The Patriot Party Podcast
The Patriot Party Podcast
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Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast!  We welcomed Micah Dank on the show today to discuss astrotheology and his book, Beneath the Veil.  If you're listening on audio, we do recommend that you watch the video on Rumble if at all possible- Micah gave a great visual presentation.  Enjoy!

You can listen to Micah's book on Audible or buy it on Amazon:

amazon.com/s?k=Micah+Dank...

Or you can reach out to Micah and purchased a signed book series!

[email protected]

Follow Micah on Twitter @RealMisterDank

Like what you hear?  Like, share and subscribe, and rate us!  Don't appreciate us?  Keep listening, we may grow on you.

Fair warning:  we are labeled explicit for good reason.  We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.

All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.




You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan

Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat

Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean: 

https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278 

Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
Keywords
bibleastrologyrevelationspatriot partymicah dank
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