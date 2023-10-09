Horrible scenes from Gaza as Israel launches a Massive Air Campaign on the city.
Pro-Palestinian analyst say they have never seen such indiscriminate and wides scale airstrikes, at least not at this scale.
I may try to upload the aftermath videos of these strikes, if not too graphic, ...or maybe rejected because of graphic scenes of violence. Twice today already.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.