AA_IB_529_Societal_Grooming

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Tonight I will take a deep dive into the societal grooming that has been going on in America for over 100 years. I’ll connect the dots between feminism, the sexual revolution and the normalization of homosexuality, transgenderism, and pedophilia through the historical lens of Magnus Hirchfeld, John Money, Margaret Mead, Hugh Hefner, Alfred Kinsey and more.
#Hirchfeld #MargaretMead #AlfredKinsey #Israel #JohnMoney #Grooming #Music #Sexuality #Epstein #pdf #Trafficking #Death #Culture #PopCulture #Drugs #Psychology #PsyOp #Trans #Republican #NWO #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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