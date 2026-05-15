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AA_IB_529_Societal_Grooming
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Anomic Age: The John Age ShowCheckmark Icon
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Tonight I will take a deep dive into the societal grooming that has been going on in America for over 100 years. I’ll connect the dots between feminism, the sexual revolution and the normalization of homosexuality, transgenderism, and pedophilia through the historical lens of Magnus Hirchfeld, John Money, Margaret Mead, Hugh Hefner, Alfred Kinsey and more.


#Hirchfeld #MargaretMead #AlfredKinsey #Israel #JohnMoney #Grooming #Music #Sexuality #Epstein #pdf #Trafficking #Death #Culture #PopCulture #Drugs #Psychology #PsyOp #Trans #Republican #NWO #AnomicAge #JohnAge



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▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url


▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage


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▶ CASH APP: https://cash.app/$anomicage


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▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast


▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8


▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1


▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnAgeProject


▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AnomicAge


▶ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/anomicage/


▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/


▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge


▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge


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▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b

Keywords
groomingtraffickingnwotranssexualitypdfplayboyanomicagejohnagealfredkinseyhirchfeldmargaretmeadjohnmoneyhughhefner
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