Benedict XVI: Was He A Real Pope?
vaticancatholic.com
Published 21 hours ago |

This is an important new video that covers many issues. It also contains two interesting new quotes from a pope and saint that are relevant to a number of theological topics. Please watch and share the video. The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/benedict-xvi-death-not-a-pope/ To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

