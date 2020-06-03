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How To Study The Bible
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8 views • June 03, 2020
7 Tools To Help Study Your Bible
1. Invite the Holy Spirit to help/teach you
2. Sola Scriptura - scripture interprets scripture
3. Different translations compared with TR translations (KJV, NKJV, MEV)
4. Hebrew & Greek Interlinear Bible to look up the words behind the English translations
5. Context - see what was going on, who was being spoken to & about what.
6. Commentaries - you can get the history, see Hebrew idioms, study from scholars before you. Always use this with caution - they may be off!
7. ALWAYS see how it fits with ALL of the Scripture
How We Got Our Bible 4 Part Series:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbvQEsD02kUWkCm4FFv5gYZF8jt07426L
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jKS2oOdpGQmkcI-IRHkWA/
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TheWayRemnant/
1. Invite the Holy Spirit to help/teach you
2. Sola Scriptura - scripture interprets scripture
3. Different translations compared with TR translations (KJV, NKJV, MEV)
4. Hebrew & Greek Interlinear Bible to look up the words behind the English translations
5. Context - see what was going on, who was being spoken to & about what.
6. Commentaries - you can get the history, see Hebrew idioms, study from scholars before you. Always use this with caution - they may be off!
7. ALWAYS see how it fits with ALL of the Scripture
How We Got Our Bible 4 Part Series:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbvQEsD02kUWkCm4FFv5gYZF8jt07426L
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jKS2oOdpGQmkcI-IRHkWA/
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TheWayRemnant/
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