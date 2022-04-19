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Treaties are the highest law of the global world, so if this gets passed and all 194 countries sign on, it'll be one of these situations where you can run but you cannot hide."
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430 views • April 19, 2022
The WHO's Pandemic Treaty Spells Enslavement for Humanity - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
"Treaty law supersedes our Constitution. It supersedes our government law; it supersedes our trade law. Treaties are the highest law of the global world, so if this gets passed and all 194 countries sign on, it'll be one of these situations where you can run but you cannot hide."
"Treaty law supersedes our Constitution. It supersedes our government law; it supersedes our trade law. Treaties are the highest law of the global world, so if this gets passed and all 194 countries sign on, it'll be one of these situations where you can run but you cannot hide."
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