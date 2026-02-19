BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Toxic Toast? Alarming Herbicide Found in Popular Breads
103 views • 3 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


-Florida state testing reveals dangerous glyphosate levels (up to 191 ppb) in major bread brands like Sara Lee, Wonder Bread, and Nature’s Own.

-Glyphosate enters bread via pre-harvest wheat spraying, leaving toxic residues in flour and baked goods.

-High glyphosate exposure is linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, and developmental risks, especially in children.

-Commercial breads also contain synthetic additives, preservatives, and stripped nutrients, worsening health risks.

-Consumers must demand transparency, buy organic/non-GMO bread, or reduce grain intake to avoid contamination.


