Toxic Toast? Alarming Herbicide Found in Popular Breads

-Florida state testing reveals dangerous glyphosate levels (up to 191 ppb) in major bread brands like Sara Lee, Wonder Bread, and Nature’s Own.
-Glyphosate enters bread via pre-harvest wheat spraying, leaving toxic residues in flour and baked goods.
-High glyphosate exposure is linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, and developmental risks, especially in children.
-Commercial breads also contain synthetic additives, preservatives, and stripped nutrients, worsening health risks.
-Consumers must demand transparency, buy organic/non-GMO bread, or reduce grain intake to avoid contamination.
