VIDEO EMERGES WHERE FORCING UNPROVEN MRNA VACCINES ON THE PUBLIC IS DISCUSSED

AncientRedpill:

Those who have taken this unproven, poisonous, defectively tested JAB are nothing more than lab rats to the medical and Big Pharma industries, this plandemic was the push they needed and designed with Fauci's help to get their product to market and eliminate the expense of prolonged safety testing that should have been done for this bleeding edge medical technology. They do not give a rats ass about you or your health it is all about the money. This JAB (VAX) has been proven to be ineffective at preventing CV19 due to the fact the immunity is not permanent so now they come up with the concept of the needed booster which is also ineffective, for those who took the vaccine welcome to Big Pharma's hamster wheel.