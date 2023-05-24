Capital in Distress, 9days..50% That's all who now believe!!! Senators receive SATT phones!!

Trump criminal trial over hush money payment to start next Marchhttps://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/23/trump-criminal-trial-over-hush-money-payment-to-start-next-march
Proof The Upside Down US Flag At The US Capitol Was No 'Accident'
https://allnewspipeline.com/Alarm_Signal_Of_A_Nation_In_Distress_At_US_Capitol.php
Only half of Americans now say they believe in God
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/only-half-of-americans-now-say-they-believe-in-god/
Senators have just been issued satellite phones amid growing concerns of “security risks”
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/senators-have-just-been-issued-satellite-phones-amid-growing-concerns-of-security-risks/
Facebook ramps up crackdown on Christian Content, Labeling it ‘Hate Speech
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/facebook-ramps-up-crackdown-on-christian-content-labeling-it-hate-speech/
HS girls' volleyball player suffers severe head, neck injuries after trans opponent
https://www.theblaze.com/news/hs-girls-volleyball-player-suffers-severe-head-neck-injuries-after-trans-opponent-spikes-her-in-the-face-with-the-ball
Report: Nearly 2,000 children abused by more than 450 Catholic leaders in Illinois
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/05/23/nearly-2000-children-sexually-abused-by-catholic-leaders-in-illinois/70247971007/
'Alien message' will be sent from Mars TOMORROW
https://bigworldtale.com/science/alien-message-will-be-sent-from-mars-tomorrow/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.