Capital in Distress, 9days..50% That's all who now believe!!! Senators receive SATT phones!!
Pine Grove News
Published Yesterday

Trump criminal trial over hush money payment to start next Marchhttps://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/23/trump-criminal-trial-over-hush-money-payment-to-start-next-march

Proof The Upside Down US Flag At The US Capitol Was No 'Accident'

https://allnewspipeline.com/Alarm_Signal_Of_A_Nation_In_Distress_At_US_Capitol.php

Only half of Americans now say they believe in God

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/only-half-of-americans-now-say-they-believe-in-god/

Senators have just been issued satellite phones amid growing concerns of “security risks”

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/senators-have-just-been-issued-satellite-phones-amid-growing-concerns-of-security-risks/

Facebook ramps up crackdown on Christian Content, Labeling it ‘Hate Speech

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/facebook-ramps-up-crackdown-on-christian-content-labeling-it-hate-speech/

HS girls' volleyball player suffers severe head, neck injuries after trans opponent

https://www.theblaze.com/news/hs-girls-volleyball-player-suffers-severe-head-neck-injuries-after-trans-opponent-spikes-her-in-the-face-with-the-ball

Report: Nearly 2,000 children abused by more than 450 Catholic leaders in Illinois

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/05/23/nearly-2000-children-sexually-abused-by-catholic-leaders-in-illinois/70247971007/

'Alien message' will be sent from Mars TOMORROW

https://bigworldtale.com/science/alien-message-will-be-sent-from-mars-tomorrow/

