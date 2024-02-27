Create New Account
Russia Has Massed 500 Tanks, 600 IFVs to Attack Kupyansk, Thousands of Ukrainian Drones Await Them
US Military News


Feb 26, 2024


In eastern Ukraine, tensions are mounting as Russia has amassed a formidable field army, including 500 tanks, more than 600 fighting vehicles, hundreds of howitzers, and over 40,000 troops, opposite the free Ukrainian city of Kupyansk.


According to Ukraine's eastern command, this massive Russian force is poised for an attack with the aim of retaking a large portion of Kharkiv Oblast, which was briefly occupied by Russian forces in 2022 before a Ukrainian counteroffensive liberated most of the oblast.


Note: Thumbnails are for illustration purposes only


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AEqDExUms8

attackrussiawardronesarmyus military newsukrainetankskupyanskifvsamassedkharkiv oblast

