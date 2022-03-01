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Justin Trudeau Lives Up to his Dream- Anointed Communist Dictator of #Canada
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173 views • March 01, 2022
#JustinTrudeau stated that his favorite country was China, because the dictatorship could institute whatever policies they wanted. Sure enough, the #freedomconvoy has unearthed the inner dictator that Trudeau has always dreamed of becoming. Good on him for succeeding in his dream.
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MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
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send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
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Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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