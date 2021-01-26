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DONALD J. TRUMP AND THE INSURRECTION ACT.
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755 views • January 26, 2021
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Author Wayne Jett joins me to discuss his new article 'Military Blocks Insurrection'. Wayne Jett is no hopium addict, he's an intelligent historian and he believes that this is exactly what's happening right now.
http://www.thecoldkiller.com
Get Up to 50% OFF By Clicking The Link ABOVE ^^^^
Author Wayne Jett joins me to discuss his new article 'Military Blocks Insurrection'. Wayne Jett is no hopium addict, he's an intelligent historian and he believes that this is exactly what's happening right now.
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