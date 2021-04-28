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What You Need to Know about the Experimental Injection
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130 views • April 28, 2021
In this video, I discuss the "virus," the experimental injection, transmitting, and what we can do to protect ourselves.
NOTE; There are two typos. The corrections are:
1. Koch's Postulates
2. Pasteur
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/breaking-ex-pfizer-chief-science-officer-covid-19-vaccine-can-make-females-infertile.html
Email me with any questions: [email protected]
NOTE; There are two typos. The corrections are:
1. Koch's Postulates
2. Pasteur
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/breaking-ex-pfizer-chief-science-officer-covid-19-vaccine-can-make-females-infertile.html
Email me with any questions: [email protected]
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