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Médecins, Pharmaciens, Infirmiers... Premier avertissement... Code de Nuremberg 02 12 20
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15 views • December 04, 2020
3 déc. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rxeNg7zLzg
Christian Cotten : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdz511AnVKOYHckD6jXqGBw
Médecins - Pharmaciens - Infirmiers - Fonctionnaires de la santé !
Premier avertissement avant poursuites pour viol du Code de Nuremberg et atteinte à l’intégrité d’autrui.
Le texte en pdf
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ddgZoO10zOW2Qwnmspp9j6jMGVpHuIwf/view?usp=sharing
Christian Cotten : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdz511AnVKOYHckD6jXqGBw
Médecins - Pharmaciens - Infirmiers - Fonctionnaires de la santé !
Premier avertissement avant poursuites pour viol du Code de Nuremberg et atteinte à l’intégrité d’autrui.
Le texte en pdf
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ddgZoO10zOW2Qwnmspp9j6jMGVpHuIwf/view?usp=sharing
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