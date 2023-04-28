Create New Account
Where is the Body of St. Joseph? - Ask A Marian with Fr. Donald Calloway
Published 20 hours ago
Fr. Donald Calloway


April 20, 2023


Does St. Joseph have a tomb, and where is it located? Do we know what happened to his body? Hear Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC, as he offers some insight into this mystery about the protector of Our Savior on earth!


christiancatholicbodytombst josephask a marianfr donald callowayfather of jesus

