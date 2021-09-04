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PARAMEDIC AND RN COME CLEAN ON THE "VACCINE" DAMAGES AND DEATHS THEY'RE SEEING
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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567 views • September 04, 2021
> Length:
5 1/2 minutes
> Description:
Small sampling taken from TikTok, Facebook messenger and Telegram.
1. Paramedic comes clean on the "vaccine" and damages and death he's seeing
2. Hospital worker spills the beans on who's filling the beds
3. Remorseful man telling the story of his friend's 12 year old daughter who got the Pfizer jab and had a heart attack and two months later is having heart problems
4. Woman having convulsion in car after getting the vax
5. Man writhing on ground after being vaxxed
6. Elderly woman whose sister filmed her in a state of great discomfort — who soon after died.
7. Young woman with neurological damages expresses her regret for getting the jab and her desire to get the word out that these "vaccines" that we were told are safe, but are CLEARLY NOT.
> Comments:
Please share this video and others like it.
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovidgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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