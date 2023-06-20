Durham's not going to answer questions: Doug Collins | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Monday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins demands transparency from the justice system and previews the Durham testimony.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html