The WEF's Love Affair With CBDC
Conspiracy Reality vs. Theory

* Sociopathic globalists are clearly plotting a big gubment take-over of your liberties.

* CBDC’s are part of that ongoing effort.

Trump Vows To Block Central Bank Digital Currency


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v47rvju-bidenomics-exposed-in-hilarious-viral-video-ep.-2168-01182023.html

